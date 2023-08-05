West African leaders plan possible Niger intervention as deadline looms

West African defence chiefs have drawn up a plan for military action if Niger's coup is not overturned by Sunday, the regional bloc said on Friday, after mediation failed in a crisis that threatens regional security and has drawn in global powers.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given Niger's coup leaders until Sunday to step down and reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The bloc has taken a hard stance on last week's takeover, the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.

Given its uranium and oil riches and pivotal role in the war with Islamist rebels in the Sahel region, Niger has strategic significance for the United States, China, Europe and Russia.