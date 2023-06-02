Nine people were killed in clashes between riot police and Sonko supporters on Thursday after the presidential aspirant was sentenced to two years for corrupting youth, a verdict that casts doubt on his chances of running for president next year and which the opposition says is politically motivated.

Cheikh Anta Diop University, in the capital Dakar, became the epicenter of the violence, as protesters set buses alight and threw rocks at riot police, who responded by firing tear gas.

Early on Friday, security forces patrolled Dakar's quiet streets, which were strewn with burned tyres, rocks and broken glass and lined with damaged residences and businesses. Large groups of students were bused out of the university campus with their belongings.