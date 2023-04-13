Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine

However, Oxford scientist Adrian Hill said Ghana's drug regulator has approved it for the age group at highest risk of death from malaria - children aged 5 months to 36 months. It has a deal with Serum Institute of India to produce up to 200 million doses annually.

This is the first time a major vaccine has been approved first in an African country ahead of rich nations, Hill said.

It was unusual that a regulatory authority in Africa had reviewed the data quicker than the WHO, he added.

"Particularly since COVID, African regulators have been taking a much more proactive stance, they've been saying...we don't want to be last in the queue," Hill said.

The first malaria vaccine, Mosquirix from British drugmaker GSK, was endorsed by the WHO last year after decades of work. But a lack of funding and commercial potential thwarted the company's capacity to produce as many dose as needed.

GSK has committed to produce up to 15 million doses of Mosquirix every year through 2028, well under the roughly 100 million doses a year of the four-dose vaccine the WHO says is needed long-term to cover around 25 million children.

Ghana, Kenya and Malawi were all involved in the pilot programme for the roll-out of Mosquirix, and have begun rolling it out more widely in recent months.