'NO FEAR'

The coup in uranium-rich Niger, one of the world's poorest countries but a key ally for the West in the fight against Islamist militants in the Sahel region, was triggered by internal politics but has repercussions far beyond its borders.

US, French, German and Italian troops are stationed in Niger as part of the fight against the Islamist insurgency.

The capital Niamey was calm on Friday morning. Some residents said they were not afraid of military intervention, but were angered by ECOWAS.

"We have no fear of that because our defence and security forces and the people are together," said student Hama Moussa.

"From the moment they took sanctions against the people of Niger and afterwards, they saw that the people rose up to fight these decisions."

Another student, Issa Seydou, also angry with ECOWAS, said: "I do not believe in military intervention."

Since the coup, many Nigeriens have turned up at junta-organised rallies to show support for the generals, criticising Western powers and lauding Russia. The embassy of former colonial power France has also been the target of protests.

France said it fully backed all the conclusions of the ECOWAS emergency summit held in the Nigeria capital Abuja on Thursday. But it stayed clear of outlining any concrete support it could give to any potential intervention.

There has still been no official request from ECOWAS to either the French or the United States for any help for a military operation, a French source said. It was not clear for now what the reaction would be to any potential request, they added.

Military governments in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso have said they will defend the junta in Niger.

Reiterating support for the efforts by ECOWAS, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would hold the junta accountable for the safety of Bazoum and his family. The EU also called for his immediate release.

Human Rights Watch said it had spoken to Bazoum this week and that the ousted president, who is being held captive by the junta with his wife and son, had told them that his family's treatment in custody was "inhuman and cruel".

"My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor," HRW quoted Bazoum as telling them. "They’ve refused to let him get medical treatment."