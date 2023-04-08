Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria

Musa Usman, whose 14-year-old son Ibrahim was among those abducted, said children and women from the village were clearing land for farming and collecting firewood when they were taken by gunmen and marched into a nearby forest.

"The children from different households went to collect firewood and few of them were going to farms in search of manual jobs when they were abducted," Usman told Reuters by phone.

Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident in a statement but did not say how many people were abducted. The police were working with the military and community security guards to rescue the victims, he said.

Haruna Noma, another parent, said some of those taken were from two nearby villages of Kucheri and Danwuri who had gone to Wanzamai to clear land to farm.

The gunmen had not yet made ransom demands, the residents said.