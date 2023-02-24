ID of 93 million Nigerians at risk in landmark election

Africa's biggest electorate votes on Saturday in a poll that experts fear could unleash a mass breach of privacy as Nigerians relinquish reams of personal data to cast their vote.

From facial recognition to fingerprints, ID cards to mobile numbers - few personal details may stay private given the slew of identity checks underway by electoral officers in Nigeria.

At the heart of the new system is a nationwide drive to stamp out the sort of rampant electoral fraud that critics say has long distorted democracy in Africa's most populous country.

But privacy experts point to the flipside, fearing that tens of millions of Nigerians instead risk exposure to fraudsters, identity theft or state surveillance under the new system.