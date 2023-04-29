Sudan risks long conflict as entrenched rivals struggle for control

Sudan's warring factions are locked in a conflict that two weeks of fighting shows neither can easily win, raising the spectre of a drawn-out war between an agile paramilitary force and the better-equipped army that could destabilise a fragile region.

Even with hundreds of people killed and the capital Khartoum turned into a war zone, there has been little sign of compromise between army commander Abdul-Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commonly known as Hemedti.

Foreign mediators have struggled to arrest the slide to war: a series of ceasefires brokered by the United States and others have been undermined by shelling and air strikes in Khartoum and conflict elsewhere, including the Darfur region in the west.

Giving a faint flicker of a hope, UN Sudan special envoy Volker Perthes said on Saturday he saw signs of more openness to negotiations, but renewed fighting was heard in the capital.

Hemedti and Burhan have both excluded the idea of negotiating with each other in public comments since the fighting began.

An aide to Hemedti did not respond to questions from Reuters about whether he was ready to negotiate or hold peace talks. Hemedti on April 20 said he would not sit with Burhan, who he called a "criminal".

An aide to Burhan, asked the same questions, referred Reuters to Burhan's remarks to U.S based al-Hurra TV this week, where he said he cannot sit down with "the leader of the rebellion", a reference to Hemedti.

The stakes couldn't be higher both for Sudan and seven neighouring stateswhere stability may be jolted by conflict in a country with a history of civil strife, including the decades-long war that ended with southern secession in 2011.