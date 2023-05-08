Sudanese pin their hopes on talks in Saudi Arabia

Sudanese are pinning their hopes on talks in Jeddah between envoys of warring factions to end bloodshed that has killed hundreds and triggered a mass exodus, but there is no sign lasting relief will come anytime soon.

There has been no word on the progress of the talks which began in the Saudi Red Sea port city on Saturday between the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The combatants have said they would only try to tackle humanitarian issues like safe passage, not an end to the war. Numerous ceasefires have been violated since conflict erupted on April 15.

"If the Jeddah negotiations fail to stop the war this would mean that we won't be able to return to our homes and our lives," said Tamader Ibrahim, a 35-year-old government employee in Bahri, across the Blue Nile from Khartoum.