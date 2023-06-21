    বাংলা

    Fighting resumes in Sudan's capital as three-day ceasefire expires

    A 72-hour ceasefire - which saw several reports of violations - between rival military factions expires

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 08:20 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 08:20 AM

    Clashes broke out in several parts of Sudan's capital on Wednesday as a 72-hour ceasefire - which saw several reports of violations - between rival military factions expired, witnesses said.

    Shortly before the truce ended at 6 am (0400 GMT) fighting was reported in all three of the cities that make up the wider capital around the confluence of the Nile: Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman.

    Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been battling each other for more than two months, wreaking destruction on the capital, triggering widespread violence in the western region of Darfur, and causing more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes.

    Witnesses said army aircraft could be heard early on Wednesday over Omdurman, as could anti-aircraft fire from the RSF, artillery fire from a base in north Omdurman, and ground fighting in southern Khartoum.

    The ceasefire was the latest of several truce deals brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States at talks in Jeddah.

    As with previous ceasefires, there were reports of violations by both sides.

    Late on Tuesday, both factions blamed the other for a large fire at the intelligence headquarters, which is housed in a defence compound in central Khartoum that has been fought over since the fighting erupted on April 15.

    Saudi Arabia and the US said that if the warring factions failed to observe the ceasefire they would consider adjourning the Jeddah talks, which critics have questioned as ineffective.

    The conflict in Sudan erupted amid disputes over internationally backed plans for a transition away from military rule following a coup in 2021 and four years after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was ousted during a popular uprising.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023.
    Sudan factions agree to extend ceasefire deal
    Renewed heavy clashes and air strikes in the capital threw fresh doubts on the effectiveness of a truce designed to ease a humanitarian crisis
    A screen grab shows black smoke and fire at Omdurman market in Omdurman, Sudan, May 15, 2023.
    Bombardments escalate in Sudan's capital
    The air strikes and sounds of clashes and blasts could be heard in the south of Khartoum
    A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023.
    Khartoum under attack as Sudan's rivals talk
    Shelling and air strikes pounded parts of Sudan's capital with little sign that warring military factions were ready to back down
    An aerial view of the black smoke and flames at a market in Omdurman, Khartoum North, Sudan, May 17, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.
    Start of truce period brings lull in fighting to Sudan's capital
    Sudan's army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to refrain from attacks and from seeking military advantage during the ceasefire period

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp