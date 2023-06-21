Fighting resumes in Sudan's capital as three-day ceasefire expires

Clashes broke out in several parts of Sudan's capital on Wednesday as a 72-hour ceasefire - which saw several reports of violations - between rival military factions expired, witnesses said.

Shortly before the truce ended at 6 am (0400 GMT) fighting was reported in all three of the cities that make up the wider capital around the confluence of the Nile: Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman.

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been battling each other for more than two months, wreaking destruction on the capital, triggering widespread violence in the western region of Darfur, and causing more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes.