    বাংলা

    At least five injured after blast at mayor's office in Mogadishu

    Al Shabaab, which has been attacking Somalia to topple the government since 2006, frequently carries out bombings and gun assaults across the country

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 01:21 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2023, 01:21 PM

    At least five people were injured in a blast on Sunday at the gates of the mayor's office in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and gunfire continued to sound, a member of the ambulance service and a witness said.

    Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance Services, said that ambulance staff had so far evacuated five injured people from the scene of the blast.

    Gunfire was still ongoing in the area and it was difficult for ambulances to access the area, he said.

    "We were in the office and we were deafened by a blast, we ran out, gunfire followed," Farah Abdullahi, who works in the mayor's office, said.

    The mayor's office is located in the local government headquarters building in a well guarded area of Mogadishu.

    Roads in the area have concrete barriers and multiple roadblocks. The building is about one and a half kilometres away from Villa Somalia, the president's office.

    Security forces immediately put the area under lockdown but an exchange of gunfire between the army and the assailants was ongoing, an intelligence officer who only gave his name as Ahmed, said.

    "Our Mujahideen have stormed the well-guarded apostate local government headquarter of Mogadishu, we first started with suicide bombs and then foot fighters entered the building after killing the building guards," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations spokesman, said in the statement

    Al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun assaults on targets in Mogadishu and across the country.

    The group has been attacking Somalia's central government since 2006 as it seeks to topple it and replace it with its own rule that adheres to strict interpretation of Islam's sharia law.

    Al Shabaab has stepped up attacks in recent months in a show of resilience after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government launched an offensive against the al Qaeda-allied fighters last August.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Somali police officer stands near Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2022.
    Al Shabaab militants kill 5 in Somalia
    The group has been fighting since 2006 to topple the country's central government and install its own rule, based on a strict interpretation of Islam
    A woman pushes a barrel filled with water on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso January 30, 2022.
    Abducted Burkina women flee gunmen through bush
    Burkina Faso authorities said about 50 women were kidnapped on Jan 12 and 13 in Arbinda district, part of the restive Soum province
    Ugandan activists march in support of the European Parliament resolution to stop the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, on environmental basis, near the European Union offices in Kampala, Uganda October 4, 2022.
    Uganda cracks down on anti-oil protests
    Ugandan climate activists arrested for protesting against TotalEnergies and the planned East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP)
    A man looks at the carcasses of animals that died due to the El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. Picture taken April 7, 2016.
    How can Somalia break out of endless crisis?
    Some efforts in the region to build greater resilience to climate threats might provide a model for action in Somalia

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher