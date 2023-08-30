    বাংলা

    Fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara kills at least 183, UN says

    Over 1,000 people have been arrested nationwide, many of them reported to be young people of ethnic Amhara origin

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2023, 05:09 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 05:09 AM

    Fighting between Ethiopia's military and militiamen in the Amhara region has killed at least 183 people, the UN human rights office said on Tuesday, providing the most comprehensive independent death toll to date of the month-long conflict.

    More than 1,000 people have been arrested nationwide, many of them reported to be young people of ethnic Amhara origin, under a state of emergency the government decreed to respond to the violence, the UN added in a statement.

    Ethiopia's government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The conflict has been fuelled by accusations among many in Amhara, Ethiopia's second most populous region, that the government is trying to undermine its security. The government denies the accusation.

    Government forces reclaimed major towns and cities across the region earlier this month after initially being chased out by the militiamen, but the conflict has ground on.

    "With federal forces reasserting their presence in certain towns and Fano militias reportedly retreating into rural areas, we call on all actors to stop killings, other violations and abuses," the UN statement said.

    At least four people were killed in fresh fighting that erupted in the town of Debre Tabor on Sunday, two doctors said.

    The clashes broke out about a week after Ethiopia's military entered the town, one of the doctors said. Both spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

    One of the doctors said he had seen the bodies of four people killed in the clashes and many wounded, including his father-in-law, who he said was shot in the chest by an unknown gunman near his house.

    The other doctor said at least seven people had died - three civilians and four police officers, who were fighting in support of the military.

    RELATED STORIES
    A town continues to receive shelling on a daily basis in Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 28, 2022.
    3 dead after Russian shelling of Donetsk region: Ukraine
    Two women and a man have been killed in the village of Torske
    US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, Jan 30, 2023.
    No clear winner in US, China contest in the Pacific
    As the US and China intensify their rivalry, it will be difficult for countries to balance their aid relationships with both powers, a research fellow at an Australian university said
    A Tigrayan Militia member stands next to construction machinery destroyed during the fighting between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) allied with Amhara Special Forces and Eritrean Defence Forces (EDF) on the outskirts of Samre, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, Jun 23, 2023.
    Ethiopia declares state of emergency following militia clashes
    The move comes after days of clashes in the country’s Amhara region between the military and local militiamen
    Woldegebrial Abadi, 36, holds the hands of his severely malnourished newborn son Berhanu Woldegebrial at the Samre Hospital, in Samre, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
    Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war
    About a fifth of the 6 million people in Tigray were severely food insecure in February, the World Food Programme said

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks