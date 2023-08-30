Fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara kills at least 183, UN says

The conflict has been fuelled by accusations among many in Amhara, Ethiopia's second most populous region, that the government is trying to undermine its security. The government denies the accusation.

Government forces reclaimed major towns and cities across the region earlier this month after initially being chased out by the militiamen, but the conflict has ground on.

"With federal forces reasserting their presence in certain towns and Fano militias reportedly retreating into rural areas, we call on all actors to stop killings, other violations and abuses," the UN statement said.

At least four people were killed in fresh fighting that erupted in the town of Debre Tabor on Sunday, two doctors said.

The clashes broke out about a week after Ethiopia's military entered the town, one of the doctors said. Both spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.