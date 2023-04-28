Sudan's factions say they agree to extend truce but fighting goes on

Despite a partial lull in fighting since the first 72-hour ceasefire started, air strikes and anti-aircraft fire could be heard on Thursday in the capital and the nearby cities of Omdurman and Bahri, witnesses and Reuters journalists said.

The White House said it was deeply concerned by the ceasefire violations. It said the situation could worsen at any moment and urged US citizens to leave within 24 to 48 hours.

BATTLES IN DARFUR

Fighting has spread to the vast Darfur region, where conflict has simmered ever since civil war erupted two decades ago.

The Darfur Bar Association, a rights group, said at least 52 people had died in attacks by well-armed "militias" on residential neighbourhoods in the city of El Geneina, as well as its main hospital, main market, government buildings and several shelters for internally displaced people.

Militiamen from nomadic Arab tribes entered El Geneina as the fighting between the RSF and army created a security vacuum in recent days, said one resident, who asked to withhold his name due to fear of retribution. They were met with armed members of the Masalit tribe, with clashes extending across the city, causing a new wave of displacement.

El Geneina, Sudan's western-most city, has been the site of repeated tribal conflicts in recent years, leading to people being pushed out of their homes multiple times.

"In the past, it would be in one neighbourhood and the authorities would get involved," the resident said. "But because of what's going on, there's been no intervention."

At least 512 people have been killed and close to 4,200 wounded by the fighting since April 15.