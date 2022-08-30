UN ship brings food relief from Ukraine to drought-stricken Horn of Africa

A ship carrying wheat from Ukraine to the drought-stricken Horn of Africa docked on Tuesday, the United Nations said, the first to make that journey since the Russian invasion began six months ago.

The ship - named the Brave Commander - is carrying 23,000 tonnes of grain, and will shortly be followed by another carrying 7,000 tonnes.

The total shipment, which will be unloaded in Djibouti and transported to Ethiopia, is enough to feed 1.5 million people for a month.

That is insignificant compared with the problems in Eastern Africa, where the UN's World Food Programme says extreme weather, surging food prices and conflict mean 82 million people need food aid across nine countries: Burundi, Djiouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.