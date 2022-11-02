Parties in Ethiopia conflict agree to cease hostilities

The parties in the conflict in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray have agreed to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

The war, which broke out in November 2020, pits regional forces from Tigray against Ethiopia's federal army and its allies, who include forces from other regions and from neighbouring Eritrea.

African Union mediator Olusegun Obasanjo, welcoming delegates from the government and the Tigray forces to a signing ceremony on Wednesday in the South African capital Pretoria, said the agreement would allow humanitarian supplies to Tigray to be restored.