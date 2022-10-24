    বাংলা

    Somalia car bomb, shooting hits Kismayu hotel, nine dead

    Militant group al Shabaab said they were behind the attack and had targeted Jubbaland region's administrators who work from the hotel

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 02:34 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 02:34 AM

    A car bomb and shooting attack on a hotel in the Somali city of Kismayu killed nine people on Sunday before security forces ended the siege at the hotel and killed the attackers, a regional official said. 

    Gunfire erupted after an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the gate of the port city's Tawakal Hotel. The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militant group said it had carried out the attack. 

    "In the explosion, nine people including students and civilians were killed and 47 others were injured, some of them seriously," Yussuf Hussein Dhumal, Security Minister for Jubbaland, said. 

    "The hotel where the explosion happened was near a school, so many students were injured." 

    Security forces killed three of the attackers and a fourth died in the bomb blsat, Dhumal said. 

    Before the attack, a meeting was being held at the hotel to plan how to fight al Shabaab, Farah Mohamed, a security officer, told Reuters from Kismayu. 

    Mohamed Nur, a police captain, and Farah Ali, a shopkeeper in Kismayu, told Reuters the blast at the hotel preceded the gunfire. 

    Video footage from the Somali National Television posted on its Twitter account showed security personnel load one of the wounded into an ambulance. 

    Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operation spokesperson, said the group was behind the attack, which he said had targeted Jubbaland region's administrators who work from the hotel. 

    Kismayu is the commercial capital of Jubbaland, a region of southern Somalia still partly controlled by al Shabaab. 

    Al Shabaab was driven out of Kismayu in 2012. The city's port had been a major source of revenue for the group from taxes, charcoal exports and levies on arms and other illegal imports. 

    In 2019, a similar attack at another hotel in Kismayu killed at least 26 people. 

    The group is battling to topple Somalia's central government and impose its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. It has killed thousands of Somalis and hundreds of civilians across East Africa in a decade-long insurgency. 

    Somali security forces say they have made gains on the battlefield against al Shabaab in recent weeks while fighting alongside local self-defence groups, but the group has continued to carry out deadly raids.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke erupts from tyres set on fire as people protest in N'Djamena, Chad, Oct 20, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media.
    About 50 people killed in Chad protests: govt
    Nearly 300 people were injured in violence as hundreds took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule
    Labourers Ndeye Fall Dia and May Dieye, sift harvested rice grain before the dehusking and packing process in the town of Fanaye, on the outskirts of Saint Louis, Senegal Sept 13, 2022.
    Senegal hones its home-grown rice to cut dependence on imports
    The country’s rice production has soared in recent years but the population across West Africa has also risen fast, meaning countries still rely on Asia for supplies
    Houses are seen submerged in flood waters in Lokoja, Nigeria, Oct 13, 2022.
    Nigeria's flooding spreads to the Delta
    The flooding has killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4 million and damaged or destroyed 440,000 hectares of farmland
    Houses are seen submerged in flood waters in Lokoja, Nigeria Oct 13, 2022.
    Death toll from Nigerian floods tops 500: ministries
    The floods have hit 27 of Nigeria's 36 states and impacted around 1.4 million people

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher