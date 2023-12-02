Madagascar leader wins presidential vote, constitutional court says

Madagascar's incumbent resident, Andry Rajoelina, was declared the winner on Friday of the Nov 16 election by the country's High Constitutional Court, which handed him a third term after dismissing various challenges to provisional results.

"Andry Rajoelina is elected as the president of the republic of Madagascar and is taking his functions as soon as the swearing (in is conducted)," said court head Florent Rakotoarisoa. He received 58.96% of the votes cast, the court said.

The challenges to the electoral body's provisional count that were dismissed included one from the runner-up, lawmaker Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko. He got 14.39% of the vote, according to the court.