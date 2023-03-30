Russia arrests US reporter on spy charges

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he believed Gershkovich had been "caught red-handed". Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said it was too early to talk of any possible prisoner swap with the United States, saying that such deals are typically arranged only after a prisoner is convicted.

The US State Department's travel guidance, last updated in February this year, advises US citizens not to go to Russia because of the danger of arbitrary arrest, and says those living or travelling there should depart immediately.

In addition to escalating Moscow's diplomatic conflict with the United States, the case could further isolate Russia by frightening away more of the few foreign journalists still working there.

The arrest was "a frontal attack on all foreign correspondents who still work in Russia. And it means that the FSB is off the leash", wrote Andrei Soldatov, a Russian journalist outside the country who specialises in the security services.

Moscow has effectively outlawed all independent Russian news outlets since the start of the war but has continued to accredit some foreign reporters. Journalism has become sharply limited by laws that impose long sentences for any public criticism of the war, which Russia refers to as a "special military operation".