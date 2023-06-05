UN body condemns US, others for treatment of Guantanamo inmate

The United States and several other countries have committed human rights violations against a Saudi man held in the Guantanamo prison and accused of organising the bombing of the USS Cole in the port of Aden in 2000, a UN report said.

Abd al Rahim al Nashiri could face the death penalty if convicted for his alleged role in the attack.

The United Nations working group on arbitrary detention said he had been arbitrarily detained for more than 20 years and it voiced concern about his physical and mental well-being.

The United States has accused Nashiri of organising the attack on the USS Cole by two suicide bombers in small boat as the warship was moored in the Yemeni port of Aden. Seventeen sailors were killed and dozens wounded.