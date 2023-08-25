Saudi Arabia considers Chinese bid for nuclear plant: WSJ

CNNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment on the report.

Saudi Arabia has previously sought US cooperation in establishing a civilian nuclear programme on its soil as part of a possible normalisation deal with Israel.

US officials have said in the past they would share nuclear power technology only if the agreement prevents enrichment of uranium or reprocessing of plutonium made in reactors - two routes to making nuclear weapons.

Saudi officials acknowledged that exploring the issue with China was a way of goading the Biden administration to compromise on its non-proliferation requirements, the newspaper added.

Saudi officials said they would prefer to hire South Korean state utility Korea Electric Power to build the plant's reactors and involve US operational expertise, but without agreeing to the proliferation controls that Washington generally requires, the newspaper said.

The Saudi officials said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was prepared to move ahead with the Chinese company soon if talks with the US failed, the WSJ said.