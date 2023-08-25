    বাংলা

    Saudi Arabia considers Chinese bid for nuclear plant: WSJ

    Although Saudi Arabia is considering the Chinese offer, the kingdom seeks to maintain a balance between China and US as the US remains its most important security partner

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2023, 09:30 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 09:30 AM

    Saudi Arabia is considering a Chinese bid to build it a nuclear power plant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, a decision that could derail US plans in the kingdom.

    State-owned China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) has bid to build a nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, near the border with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the newspaper reported, citing Saudi officials familiar with the matter.

    China's foreign ministry did not confirm the report, but a ministry spokesperson told a news briefing: "China will continue to conduct mutually beneficial cooperation with Saudi Arabia in various fields, including civil nuclear energy, while strictly abiding by international non-proliferation obligations."

    CNNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment on the report.

    Saudi Arabia has previously sought US cooperation in establishing a civilian nuclear programme on its soil as part of a possible normalisation deal with Israel.

    US officials have said in the past they would share nuclear power technology only if the agreement prevents enrichment of uranium or reprocessing of plutonium made in reactors - two routes to making nuclear weapons.

    Saudi officials acknowledged that exploring the issue with China was a way of goading the Biden administration to compromise on its non-proliferation requirements, the newspaper added.

    Saudi officials said they would prefer to hire South Korean state utility Korea Electric Power to build the plant's reactors and involve US operational expertise, but without agreeing to the proliferation controls that Washington generally requires, the newspaper said.

    The Saudi officials said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was prepared to move ahead with the Chinese company soon if talks with the US failed, the WSJ said.

    Israel's energy minister has voiced opposition to the idea of Saudi Arabia developing a civilian nuclear programme as part of any US effort to forge closer Israeli-Saudi relations.

    Israel has said it expected to be consulted by Washington on a US-Saudi deal affecting its national security. Israel, which is outside the voluntary Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has no nuclear energy, is widely believed to have atomic weapons.

    Saudi Arabia has built closer relations with China over the past year. In March, China brokered a resumption of ties between Saudi Arabia and its arch-regional foe Iran.

    China and Saudi Arabia have extensive trade relations in the energy field, given the former is the world's biggest importer of crude oil and the latter the biggest exporter.

    State-run China Energy Engineering Corp is building a 2.6-GW solar power station in Al Shuaiba alongside Saudi utility developer ACWA Power, in what is to be the Middle East's largest solar project.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the kingdom in December last year, in what was described by China's foreign ministry as an "epoch-making milestone in the history of the development of China-Arab relations".

    Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia has sought to maintain a balance between China and the United States, with the US remaining its most important security partner.

    RELATED STORIES
    An aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, Aug 24, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    Fukushima: Why is Japan releasing water and is it safe?
    The water was distilled after being contaminated from contact with fuel rods at the reactor, destroyed in a 2011 earthquake and tsunami
    Football - Neymar arrives in Riyadh after signing for Al Hilal - King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Aug 18, 2023 Al-Hilal's Neymar seen upon arrival
    Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month
    Drones flew above Al-Hilal's home ground and spelled out "Neymar is Blue" before he watched his new team held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Fayha
    Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing, China, Mar 10, 2023.
    Saudi Arabia, Iran relations 'on the right track': Iranian minister
    Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility
    Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal
    Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Ronaldo has now topped the 2023 Instagram Rich List, a global marker of online influence

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps