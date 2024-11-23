Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Pope Francis to visit French island of Corsica on Dec 15

Corsica, noted for its steep, mountainous terrain and as the birthplace of Napoleon, is the fourth largest island in the Mediterranean

Pope to visit French island of Corsica
Pope Francis blesses a newly married couple, on the day of the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, Nov 20, 2024. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters

Published : 23 Nov 2024, 09:01 PM

Updated : 23 Nov 2024, 09:01 PM

Related Stories
18 dead in Pakistan retaliatory sectarian attacks
18 dead in Pakistan retaliatory sectarian attacks
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, 11 dead
Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, 11 dead
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
Read More
Myanmar war bullet lands in Teknaf home
Myanmar war bullet lands in Teknaf home
Harassment claims halt long-haul buses from Benapole
Harassment claims halt long-haul buses from Benapole
What are public expectations from new EC?
What are public expectations from new EC?
Spurs thrash City 4-0
Spurs thrash City 4-0
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now
The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Read More