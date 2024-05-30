Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Myanmar's ethnic armies consolidate strongholds as junta weakens, reports say

The country of 55 million people has been in turmoil since February, 2021 when the military ousted a Suu Kyi-led elected government

Myanmar's ethnic armies consolidate strongholds as junta weakens,
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers from the rebel Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) patrol on a vehicle next to an area destroyed by the Myanmar military's airstrike in Myawaddy, the Thailand-Myanmar border town, Apr 15, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha//File Photo

>> Reuters

Published : 30 May 2024, 09:18 AM

Updated : 30 May 2024, 09:18 AM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Read More
India bank on middle order firepower
India bank on middle order firepower
England need Archer, Curran to step up in WC defence
England need Archer, Curran to step up in WC defence
Disrupted preparations won't be excuse for England: Wood
Disrupted preparations won't be excuse for England: Wood
Windies head into World Cup with renewed hope
Windies head into World Cup with renewed hope
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More