    বাংলা

    US, S Korean troops to conduct largest combined drills in years

    The exercises, dubbed "Freedom Shield", will be held from March 13-23 to strengthen the allies' combined defensive posture, the two militaries said in a statement

    Reuters
    Published : 3 March 2023, 06:45 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 06:45 AM

    The United States and South Korea will conduct more than ten days of large-scale military drills in March, including amphibious landings, officials from the two countries said on Friday.

    The exercises, dubbed "Freedom Shield", will be held from March 13-23 to strengthen the allies' combined defensive posture, the two militaries said in a statement released at a briefing in Seoul.

    "Freedom Shield is designed to strengthen defence and response capabilities of the Alliance by focusing within the exercise scenario on things such as the changing security environment, DPRK aggression and lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts," the statement said, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

    Past drills have drawn sharp reactions from North Korea, including missile launches and nuclear threats. Pyongyang has said such joint military operations are proof that Washington and its allies are hostile.

    When asked about the North's possible reaction, Colonel Isaac Taylor, a spokesman for US Forces Korea (USFK), said the drills were routine and purely defensive.

    South Korean officials have noted North Korea is also conducting annual wintertime drills.

    Freedom Shield will feature field exercises on a scale not seen since about 2017, before former US President Donald Trump scaled back public drills to facilitate diplomacy with North Korea.

    Talks with Pyongyang are long stalled, but in intervening years COVID-19 restrictions kept drills to a limited size. With a record number of missile launches from North Korea last year, and South Korea's lifting of anti-pandemic measures, the allies are returning to large-scale drills as a warning to Pyongyang.

    Over the past month South Korean and US special operations troops conducted a live-fire drill named "Teak Knife", which included a US AC-130J gunship that participated in joint drills for the first time, firing guided missiles and bombs as well as 30mm and 105mm guns.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian servicemen of the 80th Independent Air Assault Brigade fire a Howitzer D-30 artillery weapon towards Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Feb 24, 2023.
    Under the radar, Germany trains Ukrainians on advanced air defence weapon
    Tight security deployed around weapon called a 'game changer' as reporters were allowed to visit a secret training site for the first time
    (L-R) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a Quad Ministers' panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India on Mar 3, 2023.
    Russia must be punished for Ukraine war: Quad members
    The so-called Quad group, comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia, also said that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was 'inadmissible'
    Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 2, 2023.
    Battle for Bakhmut rages 'round the clock'
    Russian forces have been attacking Bakhmut for months, sometimes in waves and the site has become one of the bloodiest battles of the war.
    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi attend a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Mar 2, 2023. REUTERS
    Italy's Meloni asks Modi to push for peace in Ukraine
    India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year and are looking to improve ties

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher