Mali faces spectre of anarchy after demanding UN's departure

Mali's demand for the departure of UN peacekeepers heralded a sudden end to a decade-long mission that has struggled to protect civilians and its own troops, raising fears the country could slide deeper into chaos amid an Islamist insurgency and the possible revival of a separatist uprising.

The UN mission, known as MINUSMA, has been hobbled by restrictions on its air and ground operations since Mali's ruling junta joined forces with Russian military contractor Wagner Group in 2021, limiting its effectiveness against an Islamist insurgency that took root a decade ago and has since spread across West Africa.

Despite the restrictions, MINUSMA's 13,000-strong force has held the line in northern cities including Gao and Timbuktu that are surrounded by militants. It patrols camps for displaced people, which come under frequent attack, and provides medical evacuations for Mali's under-equipped army.

And it has also helped to placate Tuareg-led rebels in northern Mali who halted their separatist uprising with the 2015 Algiers Accord.

It is unclear how quickly UN troops could leave following Mali's unexpected request on Friday. But, when they do, Bamako will be alone with about 1,000 Wagner soldiers to battle the militants linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda, who have killed thousands of civilians and soldiers and control large swathes of the country's desert north and centre.

"If you leave, you have anarchy and civil war, especially against civilians and the weak," Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah, a former Mauritanian foreign minister who served as a top UN official in West Africa and now runs a regional think-tank, said on Friday. "If you stay, you are almost discredited."

A spokesman for the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), the Tuareg-led rebel alliance, said that any UN withdrawal was premature because the peace deal had not been fully implemented and would threaten stability across the Sahel region. He said, however, the CMA had not yet reached an official position.

Relations between the UN and Mali's junta, which consolidated power in two coups in 2020 and 2021, have frayed for years. Bamako wanted MINUSMA to become a more active fighting force to counter the Islamist threat, which the UN said was not part of its mission. UN officials, meanwhile, pushed for greater freedoms to protect civilians and investigate rights abuses by militants, the army and, more recently, Wagner.

Ties reached breaking point last month when U.N investigators released a report accusing the army and "armed white men" of massacring 500 people in the town of Moura in March 2022. Mali, Russia and Wagner deny wrongdoing in Moura or targeting civilians anywhere in Mali.

The UN has repeatedly said that the constraints imposed by the junta have stopped it from fulfilling its mission. Mali frequently denied or delayed permission for MINUSMA to move in combat zones, it said, making it less able to respond to civilians under attack or swiftly probe abuses.

Mali's government and army did not respond to requests for comment.

Frustrated by the restrictions, Western and African diplomats called for change this year. However, following a review of the mission in January, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last week rejected a proposal for a surge of up to 3,600 more troops, which Mali's African neighbours had pushed for, as well as an alternative proposal that would have shrunk MINUSMA to a political mission in Bamako.