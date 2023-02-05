Famed California mountain lion celebrated at Los Angeles event

A famed California mountain lion was celebrated at a sold-out event at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, with thousands of fans honoring the big cat's life and contribution to urban wildlife.

The mountain lion, called P-22 and thought to be about 12 years old, became a Los Angeles celebrity after living in the shadow of the Hollywood Hills for over a decade, traversing busy highways to take up residence in and around Griffith Park.

P-22, famously photographed prowling past the landmark Hollywood sign, had become a popular symbol of campaigns to save California's threatened population of mountain lions, also known as cougars or pumas.

The animal was euthanised in December because of severe health problems following a suspected vehicle strike.

"Around his death, the global outpouring of support was immense. He was trending on Twitter. He was in Rolling Stone magazine," National Wildlife Federation California Executive Director Beth Pratt, a lifelong advocate for wildlife who had championed P-22 for a decade, told Reuters.