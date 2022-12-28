    বাংলা

    China to drop COVID tests for inbound travellers from Jan 8

    PCR checks for imported chilled and frozen foods will also be dropped, China's General Administration of Customs said

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Dec 2022, 12:44 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2022, 12:44 PM

    China will drop a requirement for inbound travellers to take COVID-19 PCR tests starting from Jan 8, 2023, customs authorities said on Wednesday. 

    PCR checks for imported chilled and frozen foods will also be dropped, China's General Administration of Customs said. 

    China's management of COVID-19 is set to be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the top-level Category A from Jan 8, the health authority said on Monday.

