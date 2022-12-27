    বাংলা

    China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

    The country will also step up financial support for private investment and enterprises, the banking and insurance regulator says

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 07:41 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 07:41 AM

    China will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Contact-intensive services sector suffered the most amid China's anti-virus curbs which shut many restaurants down and restricted tourists' travels.

    After the National Health Commission on Monday announced China would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from Jan 8, some people flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening.

    "The recovery and expansion of consumption will be a priority," China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in the statement.

    The purchase of big-ticket items such as new energy vehicles and green home appliances will be encouraged, CBIRC said.

    China will also step up financial support for private investment and private enterprises, the regulator added.

    Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, fell 5.9% in November amid broad-based weakness in the services sector, which was the biggest contraction since May when commercial hub Shanghai was under lockdown.

    Policymakers have set out plans to expand domestic consumption and investment following the relaxation of stringent COVID-related restrictions and subsequent surge of infections.

    Amid protracted weakness in the property sector, the CBIRC pledged to satisfy reasonable financing needs and to improve leading developers' balance sheets.

    The regulator will also proactively respond to the risks of credit asset quality deteriorating and will encourage banks to reinforce the disposal of non-performing loans, according to the CBIRC statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tourist dies on Cox's Bazar sea beach
    Tourist dies on sea beach
    He fell into the water while bathing with family members at Sugandha Point on the beach
    Palestinian schoolgirls walk past a shop selling Santa Claus costumes in Gaza City, Dec 22, 2022.
    Travel curbs separate families at Christmas: Gaza Christians
    As pilgrims from around the world flock to Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Nazareth, Gaza Christian community members wait for Israel’s travel permit
    Travellers push carts with their luggage at the departure area of Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Dec 14, 2022.
    India boosts facilities at Delhi airport to ease year-end travel congestion
    The congestion prompted India's biggest airline IndiGo to ask passengers to arrive at Delhi airport for check-in at least three-and-a-half hours before their flight
    ​People enjoy the beach during sunset in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia, Sept 2, 2022.
    New Indonesia laws pose no risk to tourists: Bali governor
    The island's governor dismisses concerns that revised laws which include articles criminalising sex outside marriage may scare away tourists from its shores

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher