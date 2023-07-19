Chinese tourists brave scorching heat to see 'Flaming Mountains'

Tourists flocked to China's scenic Flaming Mountains this week to experience searing high temperatures amid punishing heatwaves that have scorched much of the Northern Hemisphere.

Armed with broad-brimmed hats and umbrellas for added protection, tourists took selfies by a 12-metre-tall thermometer that displayed a real-time surface temperature of 80 Celsius (176 Fahrenheit), Chinese state television showed on Wednesday.

Each summer, curious tourists gather at the Flaming Mountains on the northern rim of the Turpan Depression of China's Xinjiang region to admire their corrugated slopes of brown-red sandstone and feel the super-charged heat emanating from the ground.