Local tourism spending rises during China's Golden Week despite lockdowns

Spending on local tourism rose during China's Golden Week holiday which ends on Friday, according to data from China's largest online travel agency Ctrip, even as clusters of lockdowns continue across the country.

Per capita tourism spending in local areas increased by 30% on-year during the Golden Week holiday, according to a report Ctrip posted on an affiliated WeChat account, with short-distance, local trips comprising 65% of the tourism market.

New packages have emerged that cater to those who "don't want to travel far but still want to explore," said Fang Zeqian, a Ctrip analyst, according to the report.