    বাংলা

    Hong Kong says 'hello' to woo back visitors after COVID isolation

    The city’s leader John Lee unveils a promotion campaign that will include 500,000 free flights to lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 08:55 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 08:55 AM

    Hong Kong leader John Lee unveiled on Thursday a promotion campaign that will include 500,000 free flights to lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough COVID-19 curbs.

    The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign launched with dancers and flashing neon lights in the city's main convention centre beside its famous harbour, with a backdrop carrying the slogan in various languages, including Russian and Spanish.

    Lee, speaking in English, said the campaign would show the city was open for tourism and was aimed at boosting business and investment in the Chinese special administrative region.

    "Hong Kong is now connected to mainland China and the whole international world, and there will be no isolation, no quarantine and no restrictions on experiencing ... enjoying the hustle and bustle of Asia's world city," he added.

    Officials from the city's tourism, trade and aviation departments also attended the launch.

    Hong Kong was largely sealed off behind closed borders for much of the past three years in a bid to ward off COVID, with mandatory quarantine of up to three weeks for arrivals, as well as intensive testing and screening.

    The former British colony closely followed China's zero-COVID policy until the middle of 2022, when it began to gradually unwind its rules.

    Hong Kong dropped most of the rest in December, but mask-wearing remains mandatory except during exercise, along with daily rapid antigen testing for students.

    There remains a quota system for travellers between the mainland and Hong Kong and a COVID test requirement. Three of Hong Kong's border checkpoints with China have remained closed.

    In December, China said it would scrap most of its COVID curbs and in January, it reopened its borders to the world, despite a surge in infections.

    Many in Hong Kong deplored the COVID rules as threatening the city's competitiveness and standing as an international financial centre, especially after a period of political tension over pro-democracy protests.

    "GOOD STORIES"

    Lee said Hong Kong would host sports and cultural events and highlight attractions such as the Palace Museum and M+ museum, as well as a revamped Peak Tram with special vouchers.

    Upcoming events include the Clockenflap music festival, Hong Kong marathon and the Rubgy Sevens tournament.

    Hong Kong celebrities, officials and business executives featured in promotional videos streamed during the ceremony that would be used to promote the city, Lee said.

    "We have to let outsiders know that Hong Kong has a unique status, especially when the ‘one country, two systems’ principles will be implemented in Hong Kong for a long time," he added.

    Airlines Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express, and Hong Kong Airlines will receive free flight tickets to be distributed to overseas visitors for six months from March 1, officials said.

    RELATED STORIES
    'Traveller' to launch at Ekushey Book Fair
    'Traveller' treks to Ekushey Book Fair
    An anthology of travel pieces from Bangladeshis across the world hopes to inspire tourists and explorers
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks with army major, Mauro Cid after a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Jun 18, 2019.
    Ex-Brazil president Bolsonaro applies for US tourist visa
    Bolsonaro's lawyer said the politician would like to take some time off, clear his head, and enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months
    A fire dancer performs for tourists, who are wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Boracay Island, Aklan province, Philippines, December 1, 2021.
    Philippines to offer VAT refund to foreign tourists
    The plan is to allow foreigners to get a VAT refund on items they are taking out of the Philippines, similar to what many other countries offer
    People enjoy the day at a beach during the Spring Festival and Lunar New Year holiday in Sanya, Hainan province, China Jan 23, 2023.
    Holiday trips within China surge after lifting of COVID curbs
    The Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year in China, when huge numbers of people working in coastal cities head to their hometowns and villages for family reunions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher