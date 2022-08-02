Tourism workers strike as Indonesia hikes fee to see rare dragons

Indonesia is home to about 3,300 rare Komodo dragons, which can grow up to 3 metres (10 feet) in length and can kill large prey with a single venomous bite.

"This has caused uncertainty among us," said Leo Embo, a tour guide, who belonged to one of 24 local workers' associations currently on strike over the ticket prices.

"We decided to go on strike even when we're suffering from a loss here... this might as well be suicide."

KompasTV showed footage on Tuesday of a standoff between police and demonstrators. Local media reported dozens had been arrested, and tourism minister, Sandiaga Uno, on Monday urged workers to hold talks with the government.