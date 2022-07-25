Kyrgyzstan promotes its traditional mare's milk to lure tourists

Kyrgyzstan is seeking to attract more tourists by promoting its traditional kumis - fermented mare's milk - which locals drink and bathe in and say is good for their health.

The move comes as interest in fermented and probiotic drinks is soaring in many countries.

The importance of kumis to Kyrgyz culture is demonstrated by the fact that the Central Asian former Soviet republic's capital, Bishkek, is named after a paddle used to churn the fermenting milk.