Japan's travel curbs choke off chance for tourism recovery on weak yen

The government raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000 and scrapped a requirement for visitors as well as returning residents to undergo pre-departure COVID-19 tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.

Travel bookings have increased since the easing was announced last month, but a true recovery will be delayed as long as visitors are still required to get visas to enter the country, said Japan Airlines Co. executive Koji Masumura.

"Although the number has been raised to 50,000 people this time, my personal guess is that it will not reach this level without the participation of overseas individual travellers," Masumura said.

The yen has depreciated rapidly in recent weeks, breaching 144 to the US dollar on Wednesday, the weakest in 24 years.