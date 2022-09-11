UAE H1 tourism revenues top $5bn

The United Arab Emirates' tourism revenues were 19 billion dirhams ($5.17 billion) in the first half of 2022, its vice president said on Sunday in a tweet.
Numbers of hotel guests rose 42% year on year to 12 million, and the expectations is for "a strong tourism recovery in the upcoming winter season" said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the UAE's prime minister and ruler of Dubai.
After travel curbs and curfews in the early days of the pandemic, Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates seven emirates and a regional trade and tourism hub, was one of the few international tourism hubs which stayed open to visitors through repeated global lockdowns.
Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed said the growth in visitors was evidence that Dubai was at the forefront of a global tourism recovery.