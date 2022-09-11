    বাংলা

    UAE H1 tourism revenues top $5bn

    The number of hotel guests rose 42% year on year to 12 million, and authorities expect a strong tourism recovery in the upcoming winter

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 11:16 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 11:16 AM

    The United Arab Emirates' tourism revenues were 19 billion dirhams ($5.17 billion) in the first half of 2022, its vice president said on Sunday in a tweet.

    Numbers of hotel guests rose 42% year on year to 12 million, and the expectations is for "a strong tourism recovery in the upcoming winter season" said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the UAE's prime minister and ruler of Dubai.

    After travel curbs and curfews in the early days of the pandemic, Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates seven emirates and a regional trade and tourism hub, was one of the few international tourism hubs which stayed open to visitors through repeated global lockdowns.

    Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed said the growth in visitors was evidence that Dubai was at the forefront of a global tourism recovery.

    RELATED STORIES
    Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth's death
    Flight searches to UK from US surge after Elizabeth's death
    In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death, flight searches to London from the US saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day
    Japan's travel curbs choke off chance for tourism recovery on weak yen
    Japan's travel curbs choke off chance for tourism recovery
    The country further relaxed its infection border controls but its insistence on visitor visas means the yen's plunge won't translate to a tourism boom any time soon
    Nine million foreigners visited Spain in July, near pre-pandemic levels
    9m foreigners visited Spain in July
    The 9.1 million visitors in July spent close to $12 billion, more than twice as much as in 2021
    Foreign tourism to Portugal surpasses pre-COVID levels in July
    Foreign tourism to Portugal tops pre-COVID levels in July
    More than 1.8 million foreigners visited Portugal last month, up from around 600,000 a year ago and slightly above 1.78 million in July of 2019, which was a record year for tourism

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher