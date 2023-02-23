Asian tourists expected to boost Swiss tourism in 2023

The number of foreign visitors to Switzerland's mountains, lakes and cities collapsed in 2020 and 2021 as countries imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But overnight stays in Switzerland increased 29% in 2022 to just below 2019 levels as restrictions were lifted and a marketing campaign featuring Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway and tennis legend Roger Federer paid off.

American visitors more than doubled in 2022 compared with 2021, boosted by the appreciation of the dollar making Swiss destinations more affordable.

Now Swiss Tourism expects visitor numbers to Switzerland to stabilise in 2023 before rising again in 2024 and 2025.

"2023 is going to be the return of the Asian markets, Americans and Europeans have already returned in 2022," said Martin Nydegger, director of Switzerland Tourism.

"In 2023 it's going to be the battle for Asian attention. We see the rise of South East Asia, the Gulf states and we feel that the Chinese market is going to change its travel patterns," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a press event in Zurich.