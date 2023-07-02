    বাংলা

    China complains to France after Chinese tourists hurt in riots

    Chinese citizens in France or heading to France should "strengthen prevention" and be "more vigilant and cautious", a consular office statement said

    Reuters
    Published : 2 July 2023, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 06:06 AM

    China's Consulate General in Marseille complained to France after a bus carrying a Chinese tour group in the southern city had its windows smashed leading to minor injuries, China's Consular Affairs Office said in a statement on Sunday.

    The Consulate General's formal complaint called for France to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and their property, the statement said.

    The bus was attacked by rioters on Thursday, according to state broadcaster CCTV, during violence which hit French cities in recent days since the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent. The Chinese tourists have since left France, the Consular Office statement said.

    Chinese citizens in France or heading to France should "strengthen prevention" and be "more vigilant and cautious" in light of the riots which have swept across the country in recent days, the Consular office statement added.

    Rioting across France appeared to be less intense on Saturday, as tens of thousands of police had been deployed in cities across the country after the funeral of the teenager, although there was some tension in central Paris and sporadic clashes in Nice, Strasbourg and Marseille.

