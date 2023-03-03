Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalise tourism

But it captures a little under 1% of the global tourism market, said Ahmed Issa, a former banker appointed as tourism minister last summer.

The budget for more than 2,000 archaeological sites and 41 museums in the 2021/22 financial year was a modest 3.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($170 million at the exchange rate at the time).

"I think Egypt deserves and should be able to grow its tourism industry by 25% to 30% per annum consistently over the coming decade. And that should get us to about 30 million (visitors) by the year 2028," Issa said in an interview.

"It's a product that has the most compelling competitive advantage of all the products that Egypt can offer globally."

Immediate priorities include expanding flight capacity and improving the investment climate by streamlining regulation, Issa said.

A need to increase the number of hotel rooms to half a million by 2030 from 212,000 last year could draw $30 billion in private investment, and private companies were involved in pilot projects to manage 10 sites, he added.