'Traveller' to launch at Ekushey Book Fair

The title from Sahos Publications features writing from 42 notable travellers across the country, along with photographs.

"I have been working with Travel Bangladesh, a platform I have created for a few years," said Rony. "I have met the country's best travel writers and travellers through that source. I have read the writings of young travel writers online. There are many good writers."

"But you can't find books from travellers' points of view anywhere. That is why I took the initiative to put together this book to compile the travel writings of writers of different ages and different sectors. I feel delighted to have edited such a collection of great writing."

The book features a wide variety of travel destinations and experiences.

Najmun Nahar, the Bangladeshi explorer who has travelled to more than 160 countries across the globe, has written about his eye-opening experience of going to Palestine and seeing its struggles and successes. Shah Jalal Jonak, a student of rocket science studying in Russia, wrote about the experience of watching his first spacecraft launch. Another student, Dolan Chapa Datta, tells simple stories of experiences travelling across her native land, while Umme Habiba wrote about her 11-month experience in Thailand among nomadic peoples.