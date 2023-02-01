    বাংলা

    'Traveller' to launch at Ekushey Book Fair

    An anthology of travel pieces from Bangladeshis across the world hopes to inspire tourists and explorers

    As the COVID pandemic winds down, Bangladeshis, especially the youth, find themselves gripped by a new wave of travel fever.

    People of all ages travel to different parts of the country alone, with family, friends, or travel groups. On holidays and weekends, Bangladesh's tourist spots see swarms of visitors. Many also travel abroad. Social media is often filled with the first-hand experiences of these tourists and explorers, sharing their encounters with the broader world.

    Despite this, there has been little modern travel writing in Bangladesh. The new book 'Traveller', edited by entrepreneur Ahsan Rony, is hoping to kickstart interest in the literary genre with its launch at the Ekushey Book Fair.

    The title from Sahos Publications features writing from 42 notable travellers across the country, along with photographs.

    "I have been working with Travel Bangladesh, a platform I have created for a few years," said Rony. "I have met the country's best travel writers and travellers through that source. I have read the writings of young travel writers online. There are many good writers."

    "But you can't find books from travellers' points of view anywhere. That is why I took the initiative to put together this book to compile the travel writings of writers of different ages and different sectors. I feel delighted to have edited such a collection of great writing."

    The book features a wide variety of travel destinations and experiences.

    Najmun Nahar, the Bangladeshi explorer who has travelled to more than 160 countries across the globe, has written about his eye-opening experience of going to Palestine and seeing its struggles and successes. Shah Jalal Jonak, a student of rocket science studying in Russia, wrote about the experience of watching his first spacecraft launch. Another student, Dolan Chapa Datta, tells simple stories of experiences travelling across her native land, while Umme Habiba wrote about her 11-month experience in Thailand among nomadic peoples.

    Poet and writer Kamrul Hasan, Travel Goddo Editor Mahmud Hafiz, writer and translator Faridur Rahman, Dhaka Tourist founder Mostafizur Rahman and several notable and upcoming figures in the travel world have contributed pieces to the collection as well.

    With stories from home and abroad, opinion pieces, photography, and even a story about the rise of a travel agency, the book is likely to appeal to people who yearn to set out on their own adventures and those who prefer to do their travelling through the pages of books.

    The book will be available at the Sahos Publications stall at the Ekushey book fair and online shops such as Rokomari.

