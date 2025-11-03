China extends visa-free policy to end-2026, adds Sweden to scheme

China will extend its visa-free entry policy for countries including France to December 31, 2026 and expand the scheme to cover Sweden, effective November 10, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify which other countries besides France would be covered by the extension. The policy was scheduled to expire at the end of this year for over 30 nations such as Spain and Germany.

Under the scheme, visitors from eligible countries can enter China for business, tourism, family visits, or transit for up to 30 days without a visa.

China has offered visa-free entry to citizens from dozens of countries including most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and several nations in South America and the Gulf region.

The move is part of Beijing's efforts to woo foreign visitors, revive a tourism sector battered by years of strict COVID-19 controls, and boost foreign engagement.

China is also expanding its outreach to the European Union, a key trading partner, amid fraught trade ties.

Beijing confirmed that its one-year suspension of expanded rare earth export controls, announced after a meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in South Korea, will also apply to the EU, the bloc said after officials met in Brussels last week to alleviate tensions.

The two sides agreed to continue communication and exchanges to promote the stability and smooth operation of China-EU industrial and supply chains, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Monday.