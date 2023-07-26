    বাংলা

    UK's Heathrow warns of leisure travel slowdown later this year

    The warning brings an end to the post-pandemic boom which has helped airline profits soar despite disposable incomes shrinking

    Sarah YoungReuters
    Published : 26 July 2023, 10:58 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 10:58 AM

    Britain's Heathrow Airport warned on Wednesday that a slowdown in leisure travel is likely later this year, bringing an end to the post-pandemic boom which has helped airline profits soar despite disposable incomes shrinking.

    Heathrow, the busiest hub in western Europe, reported pretax profit up 6% to 279 million pounds ($360 million) in the first six months of the year, on a 42% rise in passenger numbers to 37 million.

    That number was driven by more flights to and from destinations worldwide, helped by the reopening of China and soaring demand for transatlantic travel.

    "Leisure demand has really defied gravity," Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said in an interview.

    Consumers have prioritised holiday spend over the last year, splashing pandemic savings even as rising inflation and interest rates have eaten into household budgets.

    Delta Air Lines posted the highest quarterly earnings in its history in the June quarter. British Airways-owner IAG is due to report results on Friday.

    But the rush on bookings will tail off in the second half, Heathrow warned, citing the cost of living crisis as a "material headwind".

    "We've heard from airlines that they're just expecting that things will slow down a bit," said Holland-Kaye, who will step down in October after nine years in the job.

    Ryanair, which is Europe's biggest airline but doesn't fly from Heathrow, struck a cautious tone about travel demand for the rest of the year on Monday.

    Heathrow did not, however, adjust its forecast for passenger numbers for 2023, sticking to what it said in April for between 70 million and 78 million people, compared with 81 million in 2019.

    The airport, owned by Spain's Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and other financial investors, is appealing a decision by its regulator that would mean it needs to cut the fees it can charge airlines. Holland-Kaye said the process was ongoing and he expected a decision by the middle of October.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2023. India's Shardul Thakur celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Steven Smith off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.
    India's Test transition begins smoothly in West Indies
    While Jaiswal finished the series as its leading scorer, Rohit and Virat Kohli completed the top three
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 7, 2023 India's Virat Kohli before the match.
    Kohli ton swells India's total before West Indies respond
    It was the former captain's first hundred outside India since his 123 against Australia in Perth in 2018
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Session - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 6, 2023, India's Rohit Sharma during practice
    Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep
    With the prospect of rain looming over the match, India are yet to settle on their playing XI as they chase a 2-0 series sweep
    Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace speaks during a joint press conference with Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand at Canada House following a meeting in London, Britain Jun 29, 2023.
    Wallace to step down as lawmaker at next UK election
    He will leave the cabinet when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries out his next reshuffle, The Times newspaper reports

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen