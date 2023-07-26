UK's Heathrow warns of leisure travel slowdown later this year

Britain's Heathrow Airport warned on Wednesday that a slowdown in leisure travel is likely later this year, bringing an end to the post-pandemic boom which has helped airline profits soar despite disposable incomes shrinking.

Heathrow, the busiest hub in western Europe, reported pretax profit up 6% to 279 million pounds ($360 million) in the first six months of the year, on a 42% rise in passenger numbers to 37 million.

That number was driven by more flights to and from destinations worldwide, helped by the reopening of China and soaring demand for transatlantic travel.