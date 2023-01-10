    বাংলা

    China halts short-term visas in South Korea, first response to COVID curbs

    It is the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China

    Soo-hyang ChoiYew Lun TianReuters
    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 07:37 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 07:37 AM

    The Chinese embassy in South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean visitors, it said on Tuesday, the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China.

    The embassy will adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South Korea's "discriminatory entry restrictions" against China, it said on its official WeChat account.

    A Chinese embassy official confirmed the new measure.

    The announcement comes a day after Foreign Minister Qin Gang expressed concern about the restrictions in a telephone call with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin, according to China's foreign ministry.

    Park told Qin that South Korea made its decision on scientific grounds, and asked him to work together to help stabilise the COVID-19 situations in both countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement.

    The South Korean ministry said it held prior discussions with Beijing after being informed of its move, and will once again convey its position.

    "Our government's enhanced quarantine measures on travellers from China are based on scientific and objective evidence," ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told a regular briefing following the announcement.

    South Korea began requiring travellers from China to undergo a PCR test upon arrival from last week, joining a growing list of countries imposing border restrictions amid concern over infections following China's decision to end its zero-COVID policies.

    Effective Thursday, arrivals are also required to provide a negative PCR result, taken within 48 hours of the beginning of the journey to South Korea, or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours, while short-term visa issuance has been suspended for Chinese nationals until the end of the month.

    On Thursday, South Korean police tracked down a Chinese man who went missing while awaiting quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival.

    South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has said the country's quarantine and border measures should focus strictly on the safety of its citizens without political considerations.

    "No country in the world considers quarantine and border control issues to be a diplomatic, political, economic or trade issue," he told a meeting with health officials on Monday.

    "So any developed country in the world would do that. That's science, and we should only care about the safety and health of the people."

    The latest tension dampened the share prices of South Korean companies with heavy exposure to business with China, sending cosmetics makers LG H &H and Amorepacific down by more than 2% each in late afternoon trade after early gains.

    RELATED STORIES
    Street vendors (L) wait for customers at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 9, 2023.
    Asian tourism-focused businesses ready for China rebound
    In Thailand, the deputy prime minister personally welcomed Chinese tourists at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport
    Passengers from China's Xiamen arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport after China reopens its borders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan 9, 2023.
    Thailand U-turns on COVID vaccination rule for visitors
    Thailand is enjoying an influx of tourists during its first peak season since the removal last year of tight entry restrictions
    Chinese travellers wear face masks outside the border checkpoint with the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Macau, China, Dec 29, 2022. REUTERS
    China hotels, travel bookings perk up in boon for services sector
    As the Lunar New Year rolls in, Chinese officials expect a significant uptick in activity
    Travellers queue to board a plane at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport amid a wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China December 30, 2022.
    Travel curbs rack up as China readies reopening
    China to drop quarantine for overseas visitors from Jan 8 and dismantling of its strict anti-virus rules

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher