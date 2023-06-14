Harry Potter park in Tokyo hopes to enchant Asian fans

Harry Potter fans will soon be able to take up their wands, put on their robes and immerse themselves in the boy wizard's world at a new theme park set to open in Tokyo on Friday.

Built on the western site of the beloved Toshimaen amusement park, which shut in 2020 after 94 years, the Warner Brothers Studio Tour Tokyo recreates a number of iconic film locations, such as Diagon Alley and the Ministry of Magic.