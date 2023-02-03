China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau on 6 Feb

China said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.

Group tours between China and its two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau would resume, while the number of customs checkpoints open will return to pre-pandemic levels, China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a statement on its website.

Even after China reopened its borders to the world on Jan 8, a quota system and COVID testing requirement remained for travellers between the mainland and Hong Kong.

The three border checkpoints that have not yet reopened will do so from Feb 6, Hong Kong's leader John Lee said at a press conference on Friday.