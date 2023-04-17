Great shortfall of China: Australia's biggest tourism market returns with a whimper

When China ended a lengthy border closure in January, e-commerce marketer Tianni Ren immediately began planning a team building trip for her 14 staff to Australia, hoping to see its stunning pink salt lakes that had captivated her on social media.

But instead she took her colleagues from the city of Hangzhou to New Zealand after learning Australia was cut from a list of destinations approved by Beijing for group overseas travel, effectively halting a two-decade programme that had helped China dominate Australia's A$45 billion ($30 billion) international tourism market until early 2020.

"We asked our tour agent but were told that Australia was not on the group tour list," said Ren, 28, referring to the Approved Destination Status (ADS) that China gives some 60 other countries. "It is a pity that we did not get to see the pink lakes."

After three years of struggle and anticipation, the widely expected wave of returning Chinese tourists Down Under has turned out to be a trickle as the visa rules - coupled with relatively high costs, a lack of flights and an exodus of Mandarin-speaking guides - squeeze Australia's fourth-largest export industry.