Fully booked! China braces for record May Day holiday rush

Over the 40-day Lunar New Year travel period in January-February this year, 348 million trips were made in total, or about 8.7 million trips a day on average, according to the National Railway Administration.

The May holiday is far shorter than the Lunar New Year and October Golden Week holidays but traditionally still is one of China's busiest travel seasons as spring moves into summer. This year, the holiday is crucial for the tourism industry as well as the wider Chinese economy as the country strives to recover from years of virus disruptions.

"It took me a lot of effort to get a ticket, it's hard this time," said Di Jingshu, 21, as she waited for a train at Shanghai's packed Hongqiao railway station on Thursday. China's aviation authority said it expects air passenger trips to reach a total of 9 million over the five days.

Booking sites for popular scenic spots, such as Beijing's Old Summer Palace and the Badaling section of the Great Wall showed they were sold out of tickets for the first few days of the Labour Day holiday, and Trip.com Group 9961.HK said that reservations across its online travel platform had surpassed 2019 levels.