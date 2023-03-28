As metal demand soars, can recycling keep net zero goals on track?

Meanwhile, production of steel - the world's most widely used metal - is responsible for between 7-9% of the global carbon dioxide emissions that are the primary driver of climate change, according to the World Steel Association.

Using one tonne of recycled steel instead of creating new steel avoids 1.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions, as well as mining 1.4 tonnes of iron ore, 740 kg of coal and 120 kg of limestone, according to Bellona, an environmental NGO.

However, the last comprehensive research into metal recycling rates - published in 2011 in the Journal of Industrial Ecology - found that only 18 out of 60 metals studied had global recycling rates above 50%.

Its lead author Thomas Graedel, an industrial ecologist at Yale University, said recycling metals has a "very important and underappreciated" part to play in the global green transition.

"We do very complicated things to get these materials into play in the first place," he said. "Often we use them once and, in one way or another, they're lost to technology."

MODERN MATERIALS

Founded in the 1940s by Sheppard's great-grandmother after she left wartime London and moved to northern England, EMR now has about 160 sites across the United States and Europe and had a turnover of about 4.7 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) in 2021.

As firms such as EMR seek to grow, a major challenge is the nature of modern materials used in products from smartphones to cars, because of how hard they are to break down and recycle.

Graedel of Yale cited a 2021 study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and U.S. carmaker Ford that found that typical modern cars include 76 different chemical elements.

"I doubt that automobile designers have ever taken a trip to an auto recycling centre," he said.

"Maybe we don't need to have the very best performance if the trade-off is more climate impact."

EMR is investing in research aimed at recovering as many materials as possible, meaning the company can generate more profit while putting less waste into landfills - a practice that is costly and harmful for the environment.

"Everything we're trying to do is to minimise the environmental impact," said Andy Goodyer, general manager at EMR Oldbury.

Sheppard said the company is also in discussions with manufacturers - such as designers at car companies - to discuss how their products might be formulated in a way that ultimately makes them more straightforward to recycle.

"If they designed the cars with a view to the end of life ... you'd be able to recycle them much easier," he said.