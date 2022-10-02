Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline

"By Wednesday morning, we were saying this is a systemic problem. We were on the brink. It was like 2008 but on steroids because it happened so fast," the fund manager added.

BlackRock, another big LDI manager, told clients on Wednesday that it would not allow them to replenish the collateral needed to keep a position open, a note from BlackRock seen shows.

BlackRock said in an emailed statement on Friday that it was cutting leverage in the funds and that it did not halt trading in them.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS

The potential for the stress to cascade beyond pension funds and throughout Britain's financial industry was real. If the LDI funds defaulted on their positions, banks which had arranged the derivatives would be sucked in too.

The massive stress on a major economy's financial system made global waves, with even safe-haven US Treasuries and top-rated German bonds hit. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Monday warned events in Britain could lead to greater economic stress in Europe and the United States.

While the BoE intervention sent yields plummeting, pushing the 30-year bond yield back to Sept 23 levels and easing fears of an immediate crisis, fund managers, pensions experts and analysts say Britain is far from out of the woods.

No one knows how much the schemes will need to sell, and what will happen once the BoE stops buying bonds on Oct. 14.

Britain's central bank is now in the unenviable position of having postponed its plan to sell bonds, resulting in monetary loosening, and at the same time tightening with interest rates.

In November, it is expected to raise rates further and it has said it will stick to a plan to sell its bonds.

"The concern would be that the market sees this as something to be tested and I don't believe the Bank will want to set this precedent. This continues to leave long gilts vulnerable," said Orla Garvey, a fixed income manager at Federated Hermes.

Investor confidence has been shaken, not just in Britain.

"The situation in England is quite serious because 30% of mortgages are heading toward variable rates," said billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller.

"What you don't do is go and take taxpayer money and buy bonds at 4%," said Druckenmiller. "This is creating long-term problems down the road."

Standard & Poor's cut the outlook for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt on Friday to "negative" from "stable", saying Truss's tax cut plans would cause debt to keep rising.

Meanwhile, demand for US dollars in currency derivative markets surged to its highest level since the height of the COVID-19 crisis in March 2020 on Friday, as the market turmoil sent investors in search of cash.

Ken Griffin, billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms, is concerned.

"It represents the first time we've seen a major developed market, in a very long time, lose confidence from investors," Griffin told an investor conference in New York on Wednesday.