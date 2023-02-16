High cost to women as African apps spread gospel of gig work

BACKBONE OF THE ECONOMY

Globally, domestic workers represent 2.3% of the world's workforce - some 76 million people - and the majority of them work informally, without proper contracts or benefits.

More than three in four are women.

And the women of sub-Saharan Africa are especially vulnerable, according to U.N. Women, which says 63% of the world's women who live in extreme poverty are found in that region.

Supporters of the sector say the platforms open doors for people who would not otherwise find paid work, and that the workers like the new regime of flexible, on-demand jobs.

Among the biggest platforms are South Africa's Sweep South, Nigeria's Eden Life and Egypt's Filkhedma, promising a lifeline to desperate job seekers in regions with few other openings.

Critics say that migrants are among the most vulnerable.

From Sudanese women mopping Egyptian floors to Zimbabweans washing the clothes of South Africans, many on the app are far from home, without family and cannot find any other work.

"I thank them for creating these jobs," said Naledi, a 33-year-old Zimbabwean cleaner in South Africa, home to an estimated 1 million domestic workers.

"But we are afraid to complain in case we lose the work."

Venture capitalists backed Sweep South, which now has 30,000 registered workers and was expanding into new markets, before cost concerns put an expansion into Kenya and Nigeria on hold.

Egypt's Filkhedma - born in 2014 - was bought by Sweep South a year ago as part of a grand plan to fan out across the continent. It now has 300 registered domestic workers.

About one third of domestic workers are already hired through agencies or platforms, according to the informal worker charity WIEGO, a figure that gig economy experts say is likely to grow as both unemployment and tech access expands across the continent.

Already, at least 365 digital platforms are found in eight African countries alone, connecting some 4.8 million workers to an average 92,000 users each month, according to South African think tank Cenfri.

'RED DEVIL'

The complaints levelled at the apps mostly centre on their imbalance of power.

Sick leave is a case in point.

When Nancy woke with flu one winter day last year - a day she was meant to clean a client's house - she was forced to cancel on the Sweep South South Africa app, only to spot what some workers call the "red devil emoji" next to her name.

The emoji stayed for 30 days, long after her flu had left.

"I was so ashamed, and worried it would impact me getting work," said Nancy, who felt nervous to challenge a rating that tracks her reliability and her average customer rating in case it fell still further.

Sweep South said the red unhappy face - the firm stressed this was not a devil icon - appears if a cleaner's rating falls below average. It stays up for 30 days - absent any "SweepStar" appeal - and is not visible to customers, Sweep South added.

"The constant tacit threat of deactivation ... reduces those workers' power and agency," said Howson of Fairwork.

"They don't know if they might wake up tomorrow and have lost their livelihoods."

Allegations of wrongdoing can also put a worker on the back foot.

A former Sweep South senior employee said that when domestic workers were accused of stealing, external arbitrations were held by an ex-police detective. The source said the detective would sometimes base his verdict solely on reading a worker's body language in a video interview.

"The customer was always right," he said, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Sweep South said that while accusations of theft are very rare, guilt was determined "based on a balance of probabilities and extensive interviews of both the client, any witnesses, and the SweepStar" herself.

The SweepStar is permanently deactivated from the platform if she is found guilty.

If deemed innocent, the SweepStar will be reactivated and the client may face deactivation or could be reported to the relevant authorities.

Sweep South did not give figures on how many clients or cleaners had been barred from the app.

FAIR COMMISSION

The biggest bugbear for most gig workers is fair pay - or the lack of it.

Sweep South stipulates on its site that SweepStars get between 80% and 96% of the total booking fee based on their experience, and 65% during the first "2 to 3 months trial period to recoup costs".

But domestic workers interviewed said even after the 400-hour trial period, their payments fluctuated from area to area, making budgeting near impossible.

Cleaners from all three apps said they could spend up to 65% of their daily earnings on data and public transport to get to work. Sub-Saharan Africa has some of the world's highest data costs.

Sweep South said its earnings model took into account a host of factors from supply and demand, location, the cleaner's performance rating, and the date and length of any job.

In Nigeria, 22-year-old Dare has worked for both local cleaning app Eden Life and Sweep South, which launched in Nigeria in July 2022. Eden Life was founded in 2019 with 70+ domestic workers.