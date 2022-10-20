Deadly Iran jail fire erupted as police clashed with inmates, sources say

The group also said prison officials and riot police repeatedly subjected many prisoners to brutal beatings with batons, particularly on their heads and faces.

The country was already tense on the evening of Oct. 15, when videos on social media showed a fire and plumes of smoke rising from the prison as gunshots rang out, and objects were seen being thrown into the complex.

Around the country, security forces were struggling to contain nationwide demonstrations triggered by the death last month of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

On the night of the fire, state media reported that a group of prisoners were trying to escape, and had stepped on a minefield outside the complex.

This version was denied on Sunday by the judiciary, which said a prison workshop had been set on fire at mid-evening on Saturday "after a fight among a number of prisoners".

The prisoner and activists said no inmates could have been at the workshop in mid-evening, because they would have been locked in at that time. Evin's cells are shut between 5 and 6 p.m., depending on prayer time.

The trigger that started the blaze could not be independently determined.

'EVERYONE WAS SCARED'

Tensions rose when inmates, provoked by the riot police chanting religious slogans and hammering batons on cell doors, responded with "Death to Khamenei". Then, at about 8 p.m., shots were fired by the riot police, sources said.

"When we heard shots and chants, we tried to break the door and get to the corridor to help other prisoners from ward 7 who broke the door and were clashing with the riot police and prison guards in the corridor. Everyone was scared," said the inmate.

Ward 7 holds prisoners convicted of general crimes and political prisoners, and is in the same building housing ward 8. Riot police and prison guards fired teargas and metal pellets at hundreds of prisoners and beat people with batons, according to interviews with the prisoner, the relative of an inmate and activists with contacts at the prison.

"They opened the door of our ward (8) and were shooting at us with pellet guns. Fired tear gas. Dozens, dozens of them were there. Many people in our ward were injured and could not breathe," said the prisoner.

"We could hear gunshots, prisoners were screaming, guards were shouting, they opened the door and threw so much tear gas inside and used pellet guns. Many inmates fainted, dozens were injured. It was like a war zone," he added.

Human rights activist Atena Daemi, who was jailed in Evin for 5-1/2 years and was released nine months ago, has kept in contact with detainees there.

"Prisoners from ward 7 tried to break the door of ward 8 to let them out too. It is when the forces started shooting at the prisoners around 20:30 with live ammunition," she said.

Neither state media nor the judiciary have disclosed the methods police used to retake control at Evin.

Mehdi Rafsanjani, the son of a former president, who is serving a 10-year sentence for financial corruption in Evin and normally has a weekly furlough Wednesday-to-Friday, was told on Wednesday Oct. 12 he should return to the prison only after Saturday, his brother Yasser Hashemi Rafsanjani said on a social media platform.

"My brother Mehdi was told not to come back until after Saturday," he said, adding his brother was given no explanation and was now back in prison.