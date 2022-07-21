Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report

Spearheaded by Apple's chief operatingofficer, Jeff Williams, the report is the first time Apple has offered acomprehensive view of its approach to healthcare markets in the eight yearssince it began releasing health features such as a medical records storagesystem on iPhones. It has also started partnering with institutions such theStanford University School of Medicine to conduct large-scale formal medicalstudies.
Much of the work has centered around the AppleWatch, a device that Williams played a key role in bringing to market and whichcontains sensors for heart health and other functions.
In the report, Apple said its focus forconsumers is on providing a secure place for users to store their health andmedical information on iPhones while using tools like the Apple Watch to warnand nudge users toward better health. The device can alert people to heartirregularities and detect when a person takes a hard fall to alert an emergencycontact, among other features. Apple said its system can now store 150different types of health data that is encrypted so that only users, not Apple,can access it.
The company also outlined work it is doingwith medical researchers to allow them to use Apple devices to conduct studies,as well as allow patients to share and discuss data collected by Apple devicesso that they can monitor their health better between doctor's visits.
Williams wrote in the report that Appleintends to keep developing health-related features for both users and thehealthcare industry.
"Our vision for the future is to continueto create science-based technology that equips people with even moreinformation and acts as an intelligent guardian for their health, so they’re nolonger passengers on their own health journey," Williams wrote.