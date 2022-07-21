July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report

    Apple Inc on Wednesday released a report outlining a two-pronged strategy in digital health markets, courting consumers with health and fitness features on one hand while engaging with traditional healthcare systems on the other.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 4:1 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 4:1 AM

    Spearheaded by Apple's chief operatingofficer, Jeff Williams, the report is the first time Apple has offered acomprehensive view of its approach to healthcare markets in the eight yearssince it began releasing health features such as a medical records storagesystem on iPhones. It has also started partnering with institutions such theStanford University School of Medicine to conduct large-scale formal medicalstudies.

    Much of the work has centered around the AppleWatch, a device that Williams played a key role in bringing to market and whichcontains sensors for heart health and other functions.

    In the report, Apple said its focus forconsumers is on providing a secure place for users to store their health andmedical information on iPhones while using tools like the Apple Watch to warnand nudge users toward better health. The device can alert people to heartirregularities and detect when a person takes a hard fall to alert an emergencycontact, among other features. Apple said its system can now store 150different types of health data that is encrypted so that only users, not Apple,can access it.

    The company also outlined work it is doingwith medical researchers to allow them to use Apple devices to conduct studies,as well as allow patients to share and discuss data collected by Apple devicesso that they can monitor their health better between doctor's visits.

    Williams wrote in the report that Appleintends to keep developing health-related features for both users and thehealthcare industry.

    "Our vision for the future is to continueto create science-based technology that equips people with even moreinformation and acts as an intelligent guardian for their health, so they’re nolonger passengers on their own health journey," Williams wrote.

    RELATED STORIES
    Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
    Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
    Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, factory robot builder ABB ABBN.S and Swedish fridge maker Electrolux see the semi-conductor chip shortage easing, executives said Thursday, in a boost for manufacturers aft ...
    Google complies with Indonesia licensing rules, others risk blocking
    Google complies with Indonesia licensing rules, others risk blocking
    Indonesia said on Thursday Alphabet Inc's Google has signed up to its new licensing rules for technology platforms, but warned that companies that had yet to register would be blocked in five working ...
    Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users
    Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users
    Microsoft Corp's messaging application MS Teams was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to an outage tracking website, and the company said it was investigating the disruption.
    Apple reaches $50m settlement over defective MacBook keyboards
    Apple reaches $50m settlement over defective MacBook keyboards
    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher