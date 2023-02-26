10-man Atleti stymie Real, leaving Barca 7 points clear in LaLiga title race

The aggression paid off. With 12 minutes of regulation time on the clock, a free kick fell to Griezmann who delivered a precise, swerving ball into the box. Jose Giminez overpowered Eder Militao, who failed to track the run, and headed it in. Even down by a man, Atletico were somehow in the lead to silence the home crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu.



But Real had their own moment of magic coming. Modric, whose delivery remains brilliant at 37, placed a corner just outside Atleti’s box in the 85th minute. Alvaro Rodriguez ran in from the edge of the box, fired in a textbook header to equalise, and became the youngest player to score in a Madrid derby.



The last few minutes were a scramble as Madrid peppered Atleti with crosses and shots from outside the box. But Atleti stayed solid and composed, seeing out the draw.



Atletico now sit fourth with 42 points, just behind Real Sociedad. They hope to bolster their place in the top four when they host a floundering Sevilla on Mar 5. Real, with 52 points from 23 games, are 7 points adrift of Barca, who played a game less. However, Los Blancos will get a chance to swipe at the leaders when they meet Xavi’s team in the Copa Del Rey semi-final on Mar 3.

